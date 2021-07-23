Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PD. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.22.

PD traded down C$1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 74,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,773. The stock has a market cap of C$554.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$54.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.89.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

