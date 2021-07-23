Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.22.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE:PD traded down C$1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,773. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$15.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$554.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.