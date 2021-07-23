Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Holdings Boosted by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,123,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Prelude Therapeutics makes up about 1.9% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 28.52% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $438,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 102,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,666. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,277 in the last three months. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prelude Therapeutics Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.