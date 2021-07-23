Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 2,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

PRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.91.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $132,755.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,743.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,277. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after acquiring an additional 126,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 378,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

