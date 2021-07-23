President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.04 ($0.03). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.03 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,582,362 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £41.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

