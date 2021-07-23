PRIA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,216.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00009549 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $214,839.74 and $3,216.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00047921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00851221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

