Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,071,751 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 137.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.90% of American Public Education worth $65,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 7.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 59.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEI opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEI. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

