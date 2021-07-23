Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,536,846 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 369.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.30% of Genmab A/S worth $64,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 85.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $44.36 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

