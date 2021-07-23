Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 619,677 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,080,691 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,677 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.19% of ADT worth $76,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $3,192,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in ADT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,528 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in ADT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 33,586 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,340 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

