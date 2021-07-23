Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.44% of Bio-Techne worth $65,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $29,485,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $469.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.52. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $470.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

