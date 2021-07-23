Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,578 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.16% of Choice Hotels International worth $69,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH opened at $117.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.52. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,360 shares of company stock worth $7,040,483. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

