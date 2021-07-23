Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.55% of Preferred Bank worth $72,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $18,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

PFBC opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $883.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 37.52%. Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.