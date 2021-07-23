Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,484,067 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.28% of Slack Technologies worth $65,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,417,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,109,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $120,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

