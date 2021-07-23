Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 883,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.62% of Envestnet worth $63,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 89.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after buying an additional 760,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,855,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 27.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

