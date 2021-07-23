Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.73% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $65,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

NYSE ABG opened at $195.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

