Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.85% of State Auto Financial worth $76,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.24. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $51.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

