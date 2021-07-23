Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $63.83 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.83% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $63,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $100.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

