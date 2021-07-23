Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $63.84 Million Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,284,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 139,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.54% of Kearny Financial worth $63,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 54.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

