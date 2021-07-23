Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $64.38 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,025,598 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of IHS Markit worth $64,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

