Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $66.48 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.66% of Watsco worth $66,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.60.

WSO opened at $287.93 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.17 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.65. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

