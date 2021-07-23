Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $67.02 Million Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,313 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.32% of uniQure worth $67,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 58,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $3,305,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ QURE opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.
In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
