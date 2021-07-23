Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $67.02 Million Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,313 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.32% of uniQure worth $67,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 58,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $3,305,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

