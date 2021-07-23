Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $67.03 Million Stock Position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,033 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.99% of ADC Therapeutics worth $67,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NYSE ADCT opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.54. Research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

