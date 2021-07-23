Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $67.92 Million Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.96% of Palomar worth $67,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Palomar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Palomar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Palomar by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $114,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $1,610,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLMR. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 179.86 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $121.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

