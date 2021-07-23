Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $68.30 Million Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.88% of Clearwater Paper worth $68,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 836.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.37. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

