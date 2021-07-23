Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $69.46 Million Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.06% of Winmark worth $69,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $206.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.24. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $150.03 and a one year high of $218.02. The firm has a market cap of $765.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.