Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $71.65 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,630 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.49% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $71,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $120,525,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $45,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

CRL opened at $393.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.13 and a twelve month high of $393.78. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.