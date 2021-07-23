Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $74.21 Million Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.46% of Kadant worth $74,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 153.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.87. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.