Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $74.86 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,552,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,930 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.32% of NeoGenomics worth $74,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

