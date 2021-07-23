Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,817,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 11.50% of Thermon Group worth $74,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 524,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 179,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 159,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after acquiring an additional 92,624 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $16.47 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $548.57 million, a P/E ratio of 411.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $73.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

