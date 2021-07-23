Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,991 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.13% of EMCOR Group worth $68,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $118.64 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.26.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

