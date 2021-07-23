Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,703,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.78% of GoHealth worth $66,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GoHealth by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GoHealth by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in GoHealth by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.