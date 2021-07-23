Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $72 Million Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,388,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.23% of Dime Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.58. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.