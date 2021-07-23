Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 102,722 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,722 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.94% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $77,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDS opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.11.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

