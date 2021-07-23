Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,003,251 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 19,822.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.43% of Repay worth $70,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 37.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY opened at $24.21 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

