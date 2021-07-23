Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 67,586 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.79% of FormFactor worth $62,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FORM. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

