Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.99% of Onto Innovation worth $64,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.23. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.19.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $3,402,255.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

