Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of Paychex worth $69,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 393.8% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

