Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.92% of SPS Commerce worth $68,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,605,000 after buying an additional 73,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $99.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.68. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

