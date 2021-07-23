Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,935 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $67,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $190.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.62. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

