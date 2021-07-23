Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.27% of The Kroger worth $73,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $39.73 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

