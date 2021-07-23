Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 104,303 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104,303 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.41% of Gartner worth $66,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

NYSE IT opened at $257.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $258.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.