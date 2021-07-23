Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,744 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.20% of Palo Alto Networks worth $63,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $398.36 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.73.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.