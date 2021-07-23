Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 172,431 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,852,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 172,431 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.96% of Investors Bancorp worth $71,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after acquiring an additional 306,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,270,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after buying an additional 523,396 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISBC opened at $12.84 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

