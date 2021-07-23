Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 33,079 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 821,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,079 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.45% of Patrick Industries worth $69,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 57.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 90.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 41,533 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 40.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at $27,622,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

PATK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.