Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 36,775 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,595,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.96% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $75,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 378,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,973,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,529,000 after purchasing an additional 188,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,379,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

