Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 97,313 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,313 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.45% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $72,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

