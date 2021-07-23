Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,094,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,435,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.43% of Affirm at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

AFRM opened at $59.00 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

