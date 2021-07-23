Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,472,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,910,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.50% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,914,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,491,000. CarVal Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,974,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,368,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHK opened at $53.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

