Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.57% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $66,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

