Primas Price Tops $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market cap of $998,324.53 and $1.86 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00374285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

